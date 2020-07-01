Fiorano Joins a Select Set of Worldwide Vendors with a SWIFT-Certified CBPR+ Ready Solution

Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware, API management and banking solutions, today announced confirmation by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) of Fiorano's support for SWIFT's Cross-Border Payments and Reporting Plus (CBPR+) message specifications. Fiorano is now one of a select set of worldwide vendors whose solution has cleared certification requirements by SWIFT for CBPR+ readiness.

Fiorano also recently announced the availability of a SWIFT-Confirm pack to confirm payments, corresponding to the November 2020 "universal confirmations" deadline, through SWIFT-approved automated routes including MT 199, API calls and CSV batches with an easy upgrade path to SWIFT gpi and SWIFT CBPR+ ISO 20022.

"Being able to deliver out-of-the-box support for SWIFT Universal Confirmations and CBPR+ as an overlay service is critical for Banks and Financial Institutions looking to meet immediate SWIFT and broader ISO 20022 requirements without upgrading existing backend systems," saidBiju Suresh Babu, Managing Director Banking and Financial Services, Fiorano Software. "Fiorano has been steadily adding functionality and features aimed at helping customers and partners deliver ISO 20022 compliance in line with SWIFT and broad global payment scheme support with minimal impact and disruption," he added.

Built on the proven enterprise-class, secure and scalable Fiorano Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP), coupled with a powerful set of ISO 20022-ready adapters, the Fiorano ISO 20022 Accelerator enables rapid adoption of the ISO 20022 messaging standard through connectors and tools that facilitate code-less implementations for rapid readiness.

About Fiorano: Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based Corporation, is a trusted provider of hybrid integration and API technology, enabling interoperability, profitability and new revenue streams, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, NASA, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.

