Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market Size Worth $340.71 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market size is expected to reach USD 340.71 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Hemoglobin S (HbS) is the causative factor for sickle cell disease and is currently the most prevailing disease or genetic abnormality across the globe, specifically across developing economies.

Key suggestions from the report:

By age group, several newborn screening programs have been employed across the globe to effectively manage the burden of this disease. These programs make use of different tests such as isoelectric focusing/ cellulose acetate electrophoresis, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and solubility tests

Based on technology, POC lateral flow assays are the most preferred testing methodologies in screening programs, forming the conventional means of testing

On the basis of sector type, government laboratories have witnessed maximum employment of sickle cell tests over the years

Government laboratories have actively participated in promoting the adoption of these tests by encouraging population-based sickle cell testing

Rise in the demand for federal and foundation funding to address healthcare disparities treatments and diagnosis of diseases, such as hemoglobinopathies and cystic fibrosis, is expected to drive the attention of the regulatory agencies.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, POC, HPLC), By Age Group, By Sector Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sickle-cell-anemia-testing-screening-market

Sickle cell hemoglobin variants are inclusive of HbS, HbA, and HbC. Different tests have been developed to perform a clear distinction between all the three above-mentioned hemoglobin variants. Development of a deep learning framework designed to perform automated screening of sickle cell anemia in blood smear sample of patients via a smartphone microscope is set to open up new avenues for the market in the near future.

The market is moderately consolidated, wherein the key industry participants are striving to sustain market competition via partnerships, acquisitions, and expanding their business across newborn testing market space. Whereas, emerging companies are exploring potential of point-of-care tests to gain a competitive edge in the market.

A steep increase in the uptake of Hb electrophoresis and HPLC across government-initiated newborn screening programs and assessment studies have resulted in robust market penetration. This has, in turn, caught the attention of companies who are keen on modifying their existing product line, further amplifying consumption of the same.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market on the basis of technology, age group, sector type, and region:

Sickle Cell Anemia (HbS) Testing & Screening Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hemoglobin Electrophoresis



Isoelectric focusing





Others



High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)



Point-of-Care Tests



Lateral Flow Immunoassay





Paper Based Rapid Diagnostics





Others



Other Tests

Sickle Cell Anemia (HbS) Testing & Screening Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Newborn Screening (12 months and below)



Adult Screening (25 to 60 years)



Other Age Groups (1 to 25 & above 60 years)

Sickle Cell Anemia (HbS) Testing & Screening Sector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Government Labs



Private Labs



Corporate Labs



PPP (Public-Private-Partnerships)

Sickle Cell Anemia (HbS) Testing & Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa

List of Key Players of Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market

STRECK, INC.





Daktari Diagnostics





BIOMEDOMICS INC.





Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings





Request A Test, Ltd.





HALCYON BIOMEDICAL INCORPORATED





Silver Lake Research Corporation





HEMOTYPE





HEMEX HEALTH





Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.





PerkinElmer Inc.





Quest Diagnostics

