Changes in Duni Group Management team

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fredrik Malmgren, Executive Vice President Operations and Marielle Noble, Executive Vice President Communication & Customer Experience have decided to leave Duni Group for new challenges. Magnus Carlsson, Executive Vice President Corporate Development, will step in as interim EVP Operations, until the recruitment process for this role is finalized.

Fredrik Malmgren has been in Duni Group and a member of the management team since 2015, when he was appointed as Operations Director. During the years Fredrik's areas of responsibility have grown to include logistics and IT as well as being the Duni Group's representative in the board of Rexcell Tissue and Airlaid since 2018. Fredrik's last day with Duni Group will be 31st August.

Marielle Noble has been with Duni Group since 2011. She has held several senior positions prior to joining the management team in 2018 as EVP Communication & Customer Experience. The process to replace Marielle has started. She will continue in her current role until latest 23rd November.

"I want to thank them both for their strong contribution to Duni Group. Fredrik's visionary leadership has led to a cost-efficient operation and added many innovative ideas for the benefit of the Group development. Marielle's leadership and broad knowledge has contributed to a strong strategic platform for the Duni brands and improved Customer Experience. They are both leaving for other senior positions and I wish them the best of luck into their new careers", says Johan Sundelin, President and CEO.

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

For additional information please contact:

Johan Sundelin

President and CEO

+46-40-10-62-00

