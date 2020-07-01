The government will table plans for EV purchase incentives and charging points after cutting through permitting red tape in recent legislation. A recent law has proved controversial in some quarters, though, as it brings the private sector into environmental licensing and resists calls to halt commercial development of protected areas.Far from being slowed by the impact of Covid-19, the Greek parliament has been active of late, with work including a planned electric vehicle (EV) policy and a comprehensive bill encompassing renewables, environmental planning, waste management and mining. EVs The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...