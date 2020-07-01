CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial brands delivering over 360 units to Uzbekistan to support cotton harvest





CNH Industrial's global agriculture and construction equipment brands Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Agriculture are in the process of executing an important delivery during these exceptional times.

London, July 1, 2020

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) and its brands have found innovative solutions to overcome unprecedented challenges in order to deliver mission critical equipment the world over. The latest in a series of shipments consists of agricultural machinery from Case IH and New Holland and construction equipment from CASE Construction Equipment to support Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, specifically cotton, the country's principal cash crop, with delivery to one of its largest producers. The Company has been working with the nation's key cotton harvesting players since 2018.

Together, CNH Industrial's brands offer global leadership in cotton harvesting with a full-line mechanized product portfolio to serve this sector in every stage from plowing to planting, cultivating to harvesting and residue management. The order includes the following units: 120 Case IH Puma tractors made in Saint Valentin, Austria; 23 Case IH Axial-Flow 4088 combine harvesters with header attachments and 40 New Holland BC5070 balers, all produced in Harbin, China; 46 Case IH Cotton Express cotton pickers manufactured in Benson, USA; 120 plows from New Holland produced in Överum, Sweden; 10 backhoe loaders from the CASE brand, manufactured in Lecce, Italy; and CASE-branded pneumatic hammers. Financing for this order is provided by CNH Industrial Capital, the Company's global financial services business supporting customers and dealers.

Given the international scope of the order and the context of the delivery in the midst of a global pandemic, the Company is working with a number of partners to realize transportation based on co-modality, incorporating a mix of transport modes for the most optimal and sustainable approach to getting the equipment to its final destination. All of this ensures timely delivery to the end customer to enable them to make full use of the equipment for the cotton harvesting season, and in some cases for the successive grain harvest.

Throughout the pandemic, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial's 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centers, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.

