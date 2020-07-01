The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 July 2020. ISIN DK0010218429 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bang & Olufsen -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 40,924,029 shares of DKK 10 (DKK 409,240,290) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 204,620,145 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 40,924,029 shares of DKK 5 (204,620,145) -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BO -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3202 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782543