Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-07-01 11:30 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2020 to remove observation status for Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (SKN1T, ISIN kood: EE3100092503) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on May 4, 2020 ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Nordic Fibreboard AS had not published its audited annual report for 2019 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. On June 30, 2020 Nordic Fibreboard AS published its audited annual report for 2019 with auditor's qulaified opinion. The observation status applied to the company on June 1, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.