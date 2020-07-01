Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital 01-Jul-2020 / 10:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 July 2020 ************ Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Total voting rights and share capital As at 1 July 2020, the issued share capital of DMGT comprised 210,457,734 A Ordinary Non-Voting shares (excluding treasury shares) par value 12.5 pence per share; and 19,890,364 Ordinary shares par value 12.5 pence per share with one vote per share. The Ordinary shares are unlisted. The number of A Ordinary Non-Voting shares which are held in treasury is 4,455,593. Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings. The total number of voting rights in DMGT is 19,890,364. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, DMGT under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries to: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary, DMGT, 020 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: TVR TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 73044 EQS News ID: 1083411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

