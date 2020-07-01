The share capital of Bang & Olufsen A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 July 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0010218429 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bang & Olufsen --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 40,924,029 shares (DKK 204,620,145) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 81,848,058 shares (DKK 409,240,290) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 122,772,087 shares (DKK 613,860,435) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BO --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3202 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782555