Executive appointments to capitalize on increasing demand for senior virtual team underscores rapid growth and expansion into global markets

Waters Agency, Inc., a virtual technology public relations firm for disruptive B2B and B2C technology companies, today unveiled its new branding, global expansion and executive appointments. The new identity, which includes a new logo and website, was driven by increased client demand for strategic communications campaigns that combine public relations with analyst relations, content creation, social media, IPOs, executive communications, and influencer marketing.

Strong growth sees new executive team appointments

The rebrand is the culmination of the agency's ongoing momentum as it continues to rapidly grow its team, upsell existing clients with additional services and acquire net new accounts while expanding into global markets. The company has doubled the business YoY and added 15 new employees in three years. To support its expansion, the agency has added new leaders including Lauren Curley, based out of the Boston HQ, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer(COO) and Ryan Waters as Senior Vice President (SVP) for EMEA, based out of London.

According to Founder and CEO, Declan Waters, key milestones included YoY growth, significant VC interest in the agency's approach, creation of global teams and the acquisition of net new clients every month, fueled the decision to rebrand the company.

"Now is a good time to put a new stake in the ground," he said. "Our growing stable of clients include market disruptors and leaders such as Nutanix, Couchbase, Deep Instinct, Rancher Labs, Telstra Ventures, and Otter.ai. Adding executive talent to the existing team of senior-level professionals, we are well positioned to manage our growth. Our agency approach is now tried and tested -- it's the right time to add more structure and processes to help us create a solid platform for the exciting journey ahead of us."

All senior-level, virtual team provides competitive advantage

Waters founded Waters Agency in 2017 with the intent of building a virtual team of senior-level professionals, a key differentiator from other PR agencies. Collectively, agency staff has more than 300 years of marketing and PR experience, and each team member is an expert in their field. The agency's virtual structure reduces agency overhead to enable competitive pricing and global coverage. With international offices and senior PR operators in hub locations such as Silicon Valley, New York, Boston and London, Waters Agency can help organizations raise brand awareness and develop relationships at the global level.

Waters Agency's initial client roster was built with primarily disruptive B2B enterprise computing and Cloud startups. Today, it services organizations across a multitude of market sectors, including business services, AI and software as a service (SaaS). The agency has more flexibility than legacy PR firms and can also support both long-term retainer-based programs, as well as strategic and focused projects that include company and product launches, website design and copywriting, virtual conferences, social media and more.

"Our doors are open to disruptive startups that want to raise brand awareness and hone their PR efforts to reach target audiences in the U.S. and Europe," said Waters.

More information can be found at www.watersagency.com. If you would like to talk about your communication goals, you can email us at: hello@watersagency.com

About Waters Agency

Waters Agency works with disruptive companies in enterprise technology, cyber security, telco, business services, and consumer markets. Established in 2017, the integrated communications agency is independent, with senior teams working remotely in Boston, San Francisco, London and EMEA.

For more information, visit www.watersagency.com contact us at hello@waterscomms.com. Connect with Waters Agency on Twitter @watersagency and LinkedIn.

