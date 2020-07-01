Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 ended March 28, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue decline of 11.3%, full year revenue growth of 6.0%

Fourth quarter adjusted operating margin of 8.3%, full year adjusted operating margin of 13.6%

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, including tax valuation allowances of $(0.44)

Full year adjusted earnings per share of $3.89, including tax valuation allowances of $(0.44)

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These are unprecedented times as the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the entire world. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by the virus. As we manage through this evolving situation, our first priority is to help protect the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. I want to thank our teams around the globe for the hard work and dedication they demonstrate every day, particularly now as we reopen stores and begin to return to our offices across the globe."

Mr. Idol continued, "I would also like to express my heartfelt condolences to the individuals, families and communities affected by the unjust and tragic deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks as well as the countless victims that have come before them. The systemic discrimination that has led us to this point is deplorable and untenable. At Capri, we stand against racism, discrimination and violence of any kind. As an organization and as individuals, we have an opportunity to positively impact the future. Capri Holdings is committed to listening, learning and taking the necessary actions to support long-term positive change for the Black community. While we foster an inclusive environment where employees of diverse backgrounds are welcomed, valued and celebrated, there is more work that we can do to increase diversity at all levels inside our company. We are working on significant initiatives to create change within Capri Holdings."

Mr. Idol concluded, "Looking at fiscal 2020, we were pleased with the progress of our strategic initiatives across the company. Prior to the impact of COVID-19, our earnings per share outlook was largely on track with our expectations. While we expect fiscal 2021 to be significantly impacted by the effects of the virus, we are encouraged as we reopen our stores globally with initial revenue exceeding our expectations. Capri Holdings has a portfolio of three iconic, founder-led fashion luxury houses that inspire passion and excitement in customers who value design innovation and exceptional quality. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to execute on our growth initiatives. We remain confident in the long-term opportunities for each of our unique luxury brands and believe Capri Holdings is poised to resume its growth trajectory in fiscal 2022."

Global Business Update

The company has begun to resume store operations globally in accordance with local government's reopening guidelines while following the health and safety protocols of local authorities and public health organizations. Currently, approximately 90% of the company's global retail fleet of stores are open.

Americas Stores All Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors stores in the Americas closed in mid-March 2020. Currently, approximately 70% of the 455 retail stores in the region are open and we anticipate opening the vast majority of the remaining locations by the end of the second quarter.

EMEA Stores All Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors locations in EMEA closed in mid-March 2020. Currently, approximately 98% of the 316 retail stores in the region are open.

Asia Stores - The company began closing stores in Asia in late January. Stores in Asia, led by Mainland China, began reopening earlier in the first quarter and currently 98% of the company's 500 stores in the region are open.

Retail Store Performance Revenue performance has ranged from 50% to 75% of prior year levels since stores have reopened, with stronger trends in Mainland China. Results have improved since initial reopenings across all regions.

Global Ecommerce Total company Ecommerce revenue increased in the fourth quarter, and growth accelerated in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to a strong double digit increase compared to prior year.

Global Wholesale - Similar to the company's directly operated stores, the majority of our department store partners' locations in the Americas and EMEA closed in mid-March. Stores began to gradually reopen in mid-May and the majority are currently open. Reopened store performance at the point of sale is in line with our company owned stores. However, our partners have placed limited replenishment orders during the quarter, therefore the company has not had a meaningful level of wholesale shipments. Additionally, travel retail, which is included in the company's wholesale channel, continues to be impacted by the significant decline in tourism.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company's global store base was closed for an average of approximately 55% of the period. Given the significant store closures, the gradual recovery in revenue as stores reopen as well as low wholesale shipments, the company expects first quarter fiscal 2021 revenues to decline approximately 70% compared to prior year. Due to the lower revenue and resulting deleverage, the company anticipates a significant loss per share in the first quarter.

Maintaining Financial Strength

In response to the global pandemic, the company quickly took the following actions to reduce expenses and maintain a strong liquidity position:

Reduced operating expenses by approximately $500 million

Diligently managed inventory, generating approximately $400 million of cash flow

Reduced capital expenditures by approximately $150 million

Suspended the remaining $400 million under its current share repurchase program

In addition, on June 25, 2020, the company amended its Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility and entered into a new $230 million 364-day Revolving Credit Facility to further improve its financial flexibility and liquidity position. The amendment waives compliance with the leverage ratio covenant through the first quarter of fiscal 2022, adds security to the facility and applies a minimum liquidity covenant for the duration of the waiver period. Thereafter, the leverage ratio covenant under the Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility will again apply, but the ratio will increase from 3.75x to 4.00x.

With the additional 364-day Revolving Credit Facility, Capri Holdings expects to end the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity and total borrowings outstanding of $1.8 billion. This compares to $900 million of liquidity and $2.2 billion of total borrowings outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The company believes it has the financial resources to emerge from these unprecedented times a strong company.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.

Overview of Capri Holdings Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Total revenue of $1.2 billion decreased 11.3% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 11.0%.

Gross profit was $631 million and gross margin was 52.9%, compared to $793 million and 59.0% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $723 million and adjusted gross margin was 60.7%, compared to $798 million and 59.4% in the prior year.

Loss from operations was $536 million and operating margin was (45.0)% compared to income of $40 million and operating margin of 3.0% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $99 million and operating margin was 8.3%, compared to $125 million and 9.3% in the prior year.

Net loss was $551 million, or $(3.69) per diluted share compared to net income of $19 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $16 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, including the negative impact of $67 million, or $0.44 per diluted share of unanticipated non-cash valuation allowances. Last year, adjusted net income was $95 million or $0.63 per diluted share.

Net inventory at March 28, 2020 was $827 million, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year.

Versace Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Versace revenue of $213 million increased 55.5% compared to the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis.

Versace operating loss was $2 million and operating margin was (0.9)% compared to an operating loss of $11 million and operating margin of (8.0)% in the prior year. Last year, adjusted operating loss was $6 million and adjusted operating margin was (4.4)%.

Jimmy Choo Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $107 million decreased 23.0% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 24.5%.

Jimmy Choo operating loss was $23 million and operating margin was (21.5)%, compared to operating loss of $8 million and operating margin of (5.8)% in the prior year.

Michael Kors Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $872 million decreased 18.4% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 17.7%.

Michael Kors operating income was $139 million and operating margin was 15.9%, compared to operating income of $166 million and operating margin of 15.5% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Charges

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company recorded the following charges that were excluded from its adjusted non-GAAP results. The majority were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$351 million in brand intangible and goodwill impairment charges associated with Jimmy Choo

$137 million charge for store impairments

$92 million in higher inventory reserves

$25 million in higher reserves against receivables

$30 million in expenses related to ERP implementation, transformation, restructuring and other

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Due to the lack of visibility surrounding the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals and tourism, the impacts on our financial and operating results cannot reasonably be estimated at this time. Therefore, the company is not providing guidance for its fiscal year 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, long-lived asset impairments, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores remain closed and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (File No. 001-35368) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 Total revenue 1,192 1,344 5,551 5,238 Cost of goods sold 561 551 2,280 2,058 Gross profit 631 793 3,271 3,180 Total operating expenses 1,167 753 3,463 2,445 (Loss) income from operations (536 40 (192 735 Other income, net (2 (6 (4 Interest (income) expense, net (1 17 18 38 Foreign currency loss 7 1 11 80 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (540 22 (215 621 Provision for income taxes 12 3 10 79 Net (loss) income (552 19 (225 542 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 (2 (1 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri (551 19 (223 543 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 149,380,121 150,801,608 150,714,598 149,765,468 Diluted 149,380,121 152,083,632 150,714,598 151,614,350 Net (loss) income per ordinary share: Basic (3.69 0.13 (1.48 3.62 Diluted (3.69 0.13 (1.48 3.58

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited) March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 592 172 Receivables, net 308 383 Inventories, net 827 953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 167 221 Total current assets 1,894 1,729 Property and equipment, net 561 615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,625 Intangible assets, net 1,986 2,293 Goodwill 1,488 1,659 Deferred tax assets 225 112 Other assets 167 242 Total assets 7,946 6,650 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 428 371 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 93 133 Accrued income taxes 42 34 Current operating lease liabilities 430 Short-term debt 167 630 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 241 374 Total current liabilities 1,401 1,542 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,758 Deferred rent 132 Deferred tax liabilities 465 438 Long-term debt 2,012 1,936 Other long-term liabilities 142 166 Total liabilities 5,778 4,214 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 217,320,010 shares issued and 149,425,612 outstanding at March 28, 2020; 216,050,939 shares issued and 150,932,306 outstanding at March 30, 2019 Treasury shares, at cost 67,894,398 shares at March 28, 2020 and 65,118,633 shares at March 30, 2019 (3,325 (3,223 Additional paid-in capital 1,085 1,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 75 (66 Retained earnings 4,332 4,707 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,167 2,429 Noncontrolling interest 1 3 Total shareholders' equity 2,168 2,432 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,946 6,650

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA

($ in millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 53 22 186 22 EMEA 109 66 420 66 Asia 51 49 237 49 Versace Revenue 213 137 843 137 Jimmy Choo The Americas 22 21 107 96 EMEA 54 73 282 321 Asia 31 45 166 173 Jimmy Choo Revenue 107 139 555 590 Michael Kors The Americas 600 701 2,822 3,064 EMEA 169 215 821 892 Asia 103 152 510 555 Michael Kors Revenue 872 1,068 4,153 4,511 Total Revenue 1,192 1,344 5,551 5,238 (Loss) Income from Operations: Versace (2 (11 (8 (11 Jimmy Choo (23 (8 (13 20 Michael Kors 139 166 850 964 Total segment income from operations 114 147 829 973 Less: Corporate expenses (38 (28 (152 (93 Restructuring and other charges (5 (75 (42 (124 Impairment of long-lived assets (488 (4 (708 (21 COVID-19 related charges (119 (119 Total (Loss) Income from Operations (536 40 (192 735 Operating Margin: Versace (0.9 (8.0 (0.9 (8.0 Jimmy Choo (21.5 (5.8 (2.3 3.4 Michael Kors 15.9 15.5 20.5 21.4 Capri Operating Margin (45.0 3.0 (3.5 14.0

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION

(Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Versace 206 188 Jimmy Choo 226 208 Michael Kors 839 853 Total number of retail stores 1,271 1,249

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 213 137 55.5 NM Jimmy Choo 107 139 (23.0) (24.5) Michael Kors 872 1,068 (18.4) (17.7) Total revenue 1,192 1,344 (11.3) (11.0) Fiscal Years Ended Change March 28,

2020 March 30,

2019 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 843 137 NM NM Jimmy Choo 555 590 (5.9) (5.1) Michael Kors 4,153 4,511 (7.9) (7.0) Total revenue 5,551 5,238 6.0 6.8

___________________

NM Not meaningful

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 28, 2020 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 631 92 723 Operating expenses 1,167 (488 (5 (27 (12 (11 624 Total (loss) income from operations (536 488 5 119 12 11 99 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (540 488 5 119 12 11 95 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12 48 (1 16 3 2 80 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri (551 440 6 103 9 9 16 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 149,380,121 150,623,391 Diluted (loss) net income per ordinary share Capri (3.69 2.95 0.04 0.69 0.06 0.06 0.11

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 28, 2020 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri

Transformation Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects COVID-19

Related

Charges As

Adjusted Gross profit 3,271 13 92 3,376 Operating expenses 3,463 (708 (42 (41 (24 (27 2,621 Versace operating (loss) income (8 13 5 Total (loss) income from operations (192 708 42 13 41 24 119 755 Foreign currency loss 11 (1 10 (Loss income before provision for income taxes (215 708 42 13 41 24 1 119 733 Provision for income taxes 10 92 7 3 10 6 16 144 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri (223 616 35 10 31 18 1 103 591 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 150,714,598 151,922,050 Diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share Capri (1.48 4.05 0.23 0.07 0.21 0.12 0.01 0.68 3.89

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment ERP

Implementation As Adjusted Gross profit 793 5 798 Versace operating expense 98 (3 95 Total operating expenses 753 (4 (75 (1 673 Versace operating loss (11 5 (6 Total income from operations 40 4 75 5 1 125 Income before provision for income taxes 22 4 75 5 1 107 Provision for income taxes 3 1 7 1 12 Net income attributable to Capri 19 3 68 4 1 95 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 0.13 0.02 0.44 0.03 0.01 0.63

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended March 30, 2019 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit 3,180 11 3,191 Total operating expenses 2,445 (21 (124 (1 2,299 Versace operating loss (11 5 (6 Jimmy Choo operating income 20 6 26 Total income from operations 735 21 124 11 1 892 Foreign currency loss 80 (72 8 Income before provision for income taxes 621 21 124 11 72 1 850 Provision for income taxes 79 4 14 2 (1 98 Net income attributable to Capri 543 17 110 9 73 1 753 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 3.58 0.11 0.73 0.06 0.48 0.01 4.97

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

