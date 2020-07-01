Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 1
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 1 July 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Equiniti Investment Account
|Period of return:
|From:
|01 January 2020
|To:
|30 June 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,878,602
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,878,602
|Name of contact:
|Virginia Duncan
|Telephone number of contact:
|0203 938 2278
