Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
01.07.2020
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 July 2020

Name of applicant:Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
Name of scheme:Equiniti Investment Account
Period of return:From:01 January 2020To:30 June 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,878,602
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,878,602

Name of contact:Virginia Duncan
Telephone number of contact:0203 938 2278
