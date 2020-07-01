Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 1
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 30-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|532.7p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|537.32p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|524.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|528.85p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
