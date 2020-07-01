Die Geschaeftsfuehrung der Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse hat entschieden, dass die Geschaefte im Markt Xetra (MIC: XETR), die heute, am 01.07.2020 vor dem Markthalt zustande gekommen sind von Amts wegen aufgehoben werden.



The General Management of the Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse has decided to officially cancel all trades on the market Xetra (MIC: XETR), which were executed today, on 01.07.2020 before the market halt.

