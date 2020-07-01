Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 30-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.98p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.85p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.53p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16