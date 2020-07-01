Allied Universal Rolls Out Distance Screening Solutions for Businesses to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, announces the availability of distance screening solutions as companies continue to launch their 'return to workplace' initiatives.

Allied Universal® Technology Services experts are working with customers to design and implement the screening solutions that best fit their company's environment, requirements and existing security operations. The screening solutions include state-of-the-art technology that connects artificial intelligence and human response to better protect people with accurate, real-time data and safer social interaction.

The comprehensive suite of distance screening solutions includes:

Fixed and Semi-Permanent Thermal Screening Solutions - American-made handheld, fixed and semi-permanent or fully automatic systems that use thermal imaging and data analytics as effective pre-screening solutions. These imagers and smart scan stations help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by detecting elevated body temperature.

- American-made handheld, fixed and semi-permanent or fully automatic systems that use thermal imaging and data analytics as effective pre-screening solutions. These imagers and smart scan stations help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by detecting elevated body temperature. Robotic Solutions - Robotic distance screening solutions that combine the intelligence and reliability of robots with the personal problem-solving capabilities of humans. The interactive robots perform access control, communications and screening functions with key functionalities that support COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.

- Robotic distance screening solutions that combine the intelligence and reliability of robots with the personal problem-solving capabilities of humans. The interactive robots perform access control, communications and screening functions with key functionalities that support COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines. Kiosk Screening - Thermal checkpoint kiosks solutions provide unmatched screening accuracy. The camera and system were designed, calibrated, and lab-tested to address the critical elements that skew temperature readings when deploying a thermal camera in environments typically affected by heat variances from open doors, drafts, heat and A/C ducts.

- Thermal checkpoint kiosks solutions provide unmatched screening accuracy. The camera and system were designed, calibrated, and lab-tested to address the critical elements that skew temperature readings when deploying a thermal camera in environments typically affected by heat variances from open doors, drafts, heat and A/C ducts. Handheld Thermal Screening - Handheld imagers are calibrated to target the highest temperate reading on a person's face.

"With new and evolving COVID-19 guidelines, organizations in every industry are trying to determine how best to minimize risks and move forward," said Jim Geyer, Vice President of Sales/Allied Universal® Technology Services. "With the right protocols, trained security personnel and technology solutions, organizations will be able to reduce their health risks at their facilities and continue to move their businesses forward."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company with 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.5 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting more than 50,000 client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Media Contacts :

Vanessa Showalter

Allied Universal/PR Manager

Phone: 714-619-9744

Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom Public Relations

Phone: 212-532-2208

Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595805/Allied-Universal-Rolls-Out-Distance-Screening-Solutions-for-Businesses-to-Help-Prevent-the-Spread-of-COVID-19