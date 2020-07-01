Daimler Expands Relationship with IBM; Adopts IBM public cloud for its security capabilities

The adoption of IBM public cloud supports Daimler's digital transformation and increases their agility and scalability in the after-sales area

ARMONK, New York, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Daimler announced that they have expanded their agreement and Daimler will implement an intelligent cloud solution and migrate its global after-sales portal to the IBM public cloud. This will allow Daimler to drive innovation, while also benefiting from one of the industry's most open and secure public clouds for business.

The global after-sales portal is key for Daimler's market activities, supporting workshop processes in the retail sector. In order to meet the growing demands of the portal core products, the company was looking for a new technical platform to improve agility and scalability, while maintaining a high level of security.

The platform, based on the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, is designed to allow the client to transform the application into a modern and scalable microservices architecture. Hosting its portal on IBM public cloud will help Daimler scale as needed and quickly introduce new offerings to help meet the needs of its users. At the same time, the data will be transferred and stored in the IBM public cloud, which is protected by comprehensive security capabilities, such as IBM Hyper Protect Services, accommodating Daimler's highest requirements for the protection of sensitive data.

"As organizations redefine their operations by adopting public cloud, they're able to drive innovation and modernize their infrastructures, while still prioritizing security," said Howard Boville, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud. "IBM public cloud provides industry-leading encryption capabilities that give our clients exclusive control of their keys and data, delivering our highest level of protection for our clients sensitive data; a key requirement for business across all highly regulated industries."

Leveraging IBM public cloud will offer a significant number of advantages; it is designed to be highly scalable, and therefore the efficient administration of the services can help to lower subsequent costs. Furthermore, critical services in the IBM Cloud's multi-zone regions achieve 99.99% platform availability, thus providing reliable operation.

For more information about IBM public cloud please visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public

CONTACT:

Suzanne Cross

IBM Communications

suzanne.cross@us.ibm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg