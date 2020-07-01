Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Tradegate
30.06.20
16:42 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,060
+1,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1403,24014:58
3,1203,22014:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2020 | 14:05
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Exercises Right to Opt Out of Agreement With Janssen for Seltorexant (MIN-202)

  • Preserves royalties payable to Minerva on worldwide sales of seltorexant
  • Eliminates all financial obligations with respect to the clinical development and commercialization of seltorexant
  • Corporate focus now on lead product, roluperidone, in Phase 3 development

WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, announced today that it has exercised its right to opt out of its agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen) for the future development of seltorexant (MIN-202).

As a result, Minerva will now collect a royalty on worldwide sales of seltorexant in all indications in the mid-single digits, with no financial obligations to Janssen.

"We believe opting out of our agreement with Janssen at this stage of the program creates real value for Minerva," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva. "This decision enables us to retain a meaningful financial interest in the future revenue stream of a compound with significant commercial potential while eliminating the Company's financial obligations to a substantial Phase 3 program encompassing major depressive disorder and insomnia. Furthermore, opting out will help align our human and financial resources with our focus on establishing a path to approval of our lead compound, roluperidone, in Phase 3 development."

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of future clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.