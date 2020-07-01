Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Exercises Right to Opt Out of Agreement With Janssen for Seltorexant (MIN-202)

Preserves royalties payable to Minerva on worldwide sales of seltorexant

Eliminates all financial obligations with respect to the clinical development and commercialization of seltorexant

Corporate focus now on lead product, roluperidone, in Phase 3 development

WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, announced today that it has exercised its right to opt out of its agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen) for the future development of seltorexant (MIN-202).

As a result, Minerva will now collect a royalty on worldwide sales of seltorexant in all indications in the mid-single digits, with no financial obligations to Janssen.

"We believe opting out of our agreement with Janssen at this stage of the program creates real value for Minerva," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva. "This decision enables us to retain a meaningful financial interest in the future revenue stream of a compound with significant commercial potential while eliminating the Company's financial obligations to a substantial Phase 3 program encompassing major depressive disorder and insomnia. Furthermore, opting out will help align our human and financial resources with our focus on establishing a path to approval of our lead compound, roluperidone, in Phase 3 development."

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of future clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376