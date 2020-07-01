Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2020 | 14:28
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 1

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ('the Company') comprises 101,741,204 ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 101,741,204 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

1 July 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.