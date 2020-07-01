MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Releases Virtual Investor Day Presentation and Updated Company Information Summary

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today released its Virtual Investor Day Presentation and Company Information Summary with key performance data.

Gary Medved, president and CEO of Mace Security International Inc. commented: "I'm pleased to share this update with our shareholders and potential investors. Our interactive presentation demonstrates our performance and outlines our business strategy. It showcases our exciting product line-up, refreshed brand, and eCommerce initiatives. Our Company Information Summary highlights the compelling investment story in our stock, fueled by our dominant brand position and ability to scale our sales channels and manufacturing."

"The demand for less-lethal self-defense devices has experienced a surge due to increased concern for personal safety, especially amongst women, children and elderly populations. The company is focused on being the best provider of personal safety products for peace of mind in North America and abroad, where non-lethal devices are legal," said Sanjay Singh, executive chairman of Mace Security International Inc.

"When you factor the focus on product innovation with the company's commitment to empowering the vulnerable, it's a compelling opportunity," continued Singh. "There's a broad base of people who can benefit from Mace® Brand, and that is driving increased retailer participation today. In the long-term, the depth of the management team and strategic three-year plan is solid. The focus is to quickly execute a variety of initiatives that further strengthen the company's position in the retail, law enforcement and digital channels to reach consumer segments. There is a lot of work to be done, but we're prepared to do it."

View the Virtual Investor Day Presentation and Company Information Sheet, along with historical performance data at the investor relations section of Mace.com.

Virtual Investor Day will be Thursday, July 2, 2020. The Investor Day Presentation begins at 10:30 am EDT and concludes at 11:30 am EDT. A live question and answer session will be included in the Investor Day session.

To attend the Virtual Investor Day please use the following address:

https://www.malone-media.com/mace and enter the password pepper20.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

