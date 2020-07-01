Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how machine learning solutions helped a recreational vehicle manufacturer to improve equipment efficiency by 65%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005444/en/

Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our customized machine learning for the manufacturing industry.

Artificial Intelligence and its subsets, like Machine Learning, are changing the face of industries across the world. One industry that has particularly benefited from the advent of AI and ML is the manufacturing industry. Major manufacturing industry players are heavily investing in machine learning. Major companies across the globe are leveraging predictive maintenance to improve the life of their assets. The client, a recreational vehicle manufacturer was trying to tackle the problem of frequent machine breakdowns leading to a higher cost of upkeep and reduced downtime. Thus the client approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in machine learning in manufacturing to streamline its supply chain network and logistics.

Application of advanced analytics and machine learning in the manufacturing industry helps in the clustering of data. Request FREE demo to know more.

"With the use of machine learning and predictive maintenance to use data for bringing a significant change in their production efficiency, product quality, and most importantly employee safety", says a machine learning expert from Quantzig.

Machine Learning Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered:

The machine learning and artificial intelligence experts at Quantzig analyzed the complete scenario and highlighted the need for deploying a machine learning model to help the client deal with their current challenges. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this engagement are listed below:

Reduced workflow time by up to 87%

Increased equipment efficiency by 65%

Improved the life of assets by an average of three years

Increased detection rate of issues by 90%

Streamlined supply chain and logistics

Want detailed solution insights? This case study on machine learning in manufacturing industry is now available for free, Get in touch with our salesforce analytics experts right away!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005444/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us