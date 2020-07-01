Tobii Aware Software Brings Enhanced Security and Usability to Lenovo ThinkCentre All-in-One PCs

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii, the world leader in eye tracking technology, reveals that its Tobii Aware software will be integrated in the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90A and M70A All-In-One (AIO) PC models coming soon.

Tobii Aware software is developed to visually sense the users' presence and attention and to anticipate their needs. It can be integrated in a wide range of personal computing products and is an important part of Tobii's mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent.

"The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90A and M70A All-in-One desktops are designed to provide an exemplary user experience in the key areas of security, usability and productivity," said Tom Butler, executive director, Worldwide Commercial Portfolio and Product Management at Lenovo. "Integrating Tobii Aware software adds new levels of device intelligence to strengthen our products even further within security, intuitive user experiences and power performance."

"This is a great opportunity to team up with Lenovo, one of the undisputed leaders in computing, to bring user-sensing capabilities to the PC market," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "Using Tobii Aware, the devices will be able to detect users' presence and anticipate their needs, which is key to deliver best-in-class security, usability and power performance."

Using Tobii Aware-enhanced devices, provides several benefits:

Privacy & Security: Increase security and the feeling of privacy through user identification and automatic presence detection to blur and lock screens.

Productivity & Wellbeing: Improve productivity, convenience and digital health. Provide insights and data into screen time and computer usage.

Power & Performance: Save power and CPU performance in a natural and unobtrusive way with screens that dim and react to user presence.

For more information, please visit Tobii Aware's product pages about Lenovo ThinkCentre M70A and Lenovo ThinkCentre M90A

Read more about the next generation of Tobii Aware technology: aware.tobii.com

For more information about the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90A and M70A All-in-One: https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/lenovo-pc-devices-place-security-and-manageability-center-stage-featuring-latest-10th-gen-intel-core-vpro-processors/

