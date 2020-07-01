Anzeige
Statkraft AS: Changes in the Board of Directors

(Oslo 1 July 2020) Marit Salte has been elected as a new board member in Statkraft. Salte is replacing Hilde Drønen who is stepping down from the board.

Marit Salte is educated at the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and the University of Stavanger and has more than 25 years of experience in various finance positions, including Chief Financial Officer at Smedvig Family Office since 2005.

The board of directors in Statkraft AS now consists of:

  • Chair: Thorhild Widvey
  • Deputy chair: Peter Mellbye
  • Board member: Marit Salte
  • Board member: Mikael Lundin
  • Board member: Bengt Ekenstierna
  • Board member Ingelise Arntsen
  • Board member: Vilde Eriksen Bjerknes (employee elected board member)
  • Board member: Asbjørn Sevlejordet (employee elected board member)
  • Board member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee elected board member)

The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS is identical with the Board of Directors in Statkraft SF.

For further information, please contact:
Press spokesperson Knut Fjerdingstad, tel.: +47 901 86 310, e-mail: knut.fjerdingstad@statkraft.com
Senior Vice President Thomas Geiran, tel.: +47 905 79 979, e-mail: thomas.geiran@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4000 employees in 17 countries.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

