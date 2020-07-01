Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854279 ISIN: JP3973400009 Ticker-Symbol: RIC1 
Frankfurt
01.07.20
08:05 Uhr
6,150 Euro
-0,100
-1,60 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
RICOH COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICOH COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,40014:52
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2020 | 14:56
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RICOH Tours Announces Rebrand, New Product Offerings and Global Launch

New Brand Reflects the Company's Commitment to Bring Speed, Features and Reach Together for Their Customers and Partners

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / RICOH Tours, the industry's only complete and affordable 360 virtual tour solution under one brand, today announced the company's rebranding as RICOH360 Tours to further expand globally. Last year, RICOH Tours realized it was time to branch out and leverage its unique offering of both 360-degree cameras and virtual tour software into countries outside of North America.

RICOH360 Tours is a cloud-based software service that allows anyone who has a RICOH THETA 360 camera and RICOH360 Tours mobile app to create a virtual tour easily without any special skills or expensive equipment in a matter of minutes, enabling facilities management and real estate agents to provide high-quality property viewings virtually, thereby enhancing their business productivity. There is a growing need to introduce real estate and other spaces online, and through the use of RICOH360 Tours, many entities have taken it upon themselves to create virtual tours.

RICOH360 Tours' rebranding is not just about the name. In addition to the new visual identity, RICOH360 Tours has released new product features that allow its users to invite individuals to become members of a team. Teams are a great way to manage all of the properties under one agency in a central place. Team members have their own business card that is displayed in their tour and each team member will have their own profile photo.

RICOH360 Tours also released both a manual and auto-cropping feature. With auto-cropping users have the ability to allow the RICOH360 Tours AI-based image processing technology to generate the best 2D stills automatically from every 360 image in a virtual tour ready for publishing to an MLS. These new features provide a great way for existing paid subscribers to experience the latest RICOH360 Tours solutions at no additional cost.

For further information about RICOH360 Tours, please visit RICOH360 Tours' website to explore the new features and learn more about the products and services offered.

Contacts:

Martin Shock
Ricoh Company Ltd
(650) 391-8010
martin@ricohtours.com


Introduction sample of auto-cropping on the website

SOURCE: RICOH Tours



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595911/RICOH-Tours-Announces-Rebrand-New-Product-Offerings-and-Global-Launch

RICOH-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.