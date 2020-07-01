RICOH Tours Announces Rebrand, New Product Offerings and Global Launch

New Brand Reflects the Company's Commitment to Bring Speed, Features and Reach Together for Their Customers and Partners

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / RICOH Tours, the industry's only complete and affordable 360 virtual tour solution under one brand, today announced the company's rebranding as RICOH360 Tours to further expand globally. Last year, RICOH Tours realized it was time to branch out and leverage its unique offering of both 360-degree cameras and virtual tour software into countries outside of North America.

RICOH360 Tours is a cloud-based software service that allows anyone who has a RICOH THETA 360 camera and RICOH360 Tours mobile app to create a virtual tour easily without any special skills or expensive equipment in a matter of minutes, enabling facilities management and real estate agents to provide high-quality property viewings virtually, thereby enhancing their business productivity. There is a growing need to introduce real estate and other spaces online, and through the use of RICOH360 Tours, many entities have taken it upon themselves to create virtual tours.

RICOH360 Tours' rebranding is not just about the name. In addition to the new visual identity, RICOH360 Tours has released new product features that allow its users to invite individuals to become members of a team. Teams are a great way to manage all of the properties under one agency in a central place. Team members have their own business card that is displayed in their tour and each team member will have their own profile photo.

RICOH360 Tours also released both a manual and auto-cropping feature. With auto-cropping users have the ability to allow the RICOH360 Tours AI-based image processing technology to generate the best 2D stills automatically from every 360 image in a virtual tour ready for publishing to an MLS. These new features provide a great way for existing paid subscribers to experience the latest RICOH360 Tours solutions at no additional cost.

For further information about RICOH360 Tours, please visit RICOH360 Tours' website to explore the new features and learn more about the products and services offered.

