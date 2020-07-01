The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing or Using the Product or Service

Parsec, a leading provider of applications designed to effectively manage manufacturing operations, is excited to share that they were named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

For more than thirty years, Parsec has been working with manufacturing companies across the globe to measurably improve their businesses. TrakSYS Parsec's unified, integrated solution platform has been instrumental in this process by making the management of their operations as simple as possible.

Gartner defines Manufacturing Execution Systems as a "specialist class of production-oriented software that manages, monitors, and synchronizes the execution of real-time, physical processes involved in transforming raw materials into intermediate and/or finished goods. These systems coordinate this execution of work orders with production scheduling and enterprise-level systems like ERP and product life cycle management (PLM). MES applications also provide feedback on process performance, and support component and material-level traceability, genealogy and integration with process history, where required. These capabilities extend from product/process design release (PLM) and work order release (ERP) through completion of the manufacturing process. Gartner's view of the MES market does not include production automation software such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control systems (DCSs) or programmable logic controllers (PLCs)."

"We believe that being named a March 2020 Customers' Choice for Manufacturing Execution Systems represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Eddy Azad, Founder, and CEO of Parsec. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share on Gartner Peer Insights."

About Parsec:

At Parsec, we are on a mission to help make your manufacturing operations as simple as possible by giving you greater visibility, knowledge, and control. To do this, we combine our TrakSYS software platform, an integrated set of applications designed to effectively manage manufacturing operations, with our extensive experience in Manufacturing IT, Lean methodology, and solution delivery. TrakSYS is deployed at thousands of factories, in over 100 different countries. For more information, please visit www.parsec-corp.com.

