BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Subsidiary Odor-No-More Rebrands as ONM Environmental, Inc. to Highlight Expanded Services and Capabilities

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Odor-No-More, Inc. has changed its name to "ONM Environmental, Inc. as part of a rebranding effort to highlight the expanded services and products offered by the company, and to reflect its growing scope of capabilities. (www.ONMenvironmental.com)

ONM Environmental, Inc. is a turn-key solution provider specializing in cutting-edge products and services to serve multiple industries, offering construction services, municipal solid waste management consulting, environmental engineering, field operations technical support, and its odor and volatile organic compound control products and services. Having been serving leading companies in the waste handling industry, the company has developed an expanded portfolio of technical skills and talent to serve a broad range of industries.

ONM Environmental President Joseph Provenzano commented, "In response to customer demand, we have expanded our product and service offerings over the last few years, become a licensed contractor, and worked closely with BioLargo's engineering team. With the addition of industry experts, and the significant expansion of our construction and maintenance capabilities, we provide unparalleled product and service solutions to environmental challenges associated with commercial and industrial operations."

Visit ONM Environmental, Inc. on the web at www.onmenvironmental.com for additional product and service information.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595875/BioLargo-Subsidiary-Odor-No-More-Rebrands-as-ONM-Environmental-Inc-to-Highlight-Expanded-Services-and-Capabilities