ADDMOTOR TECH: To Conquer All Terrains - Addmotor Releases 1000W Mid-Drive Electric Bike

EL MONTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Recently Addmotor officially announced the launching of its 1000W Mid-Drive electric Bike, Wildtan M-5600. Designed for the most demanding conditions makes it instantly versatile, Addmotor Wildtan M-5600 are built to be taken up hills, down log roads, and through wooded areas where regular city electric bikes would not be equipped to handle...

Riding an electric bike for errands during the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people healthy and active. The sales of electric bikes reached spike high than ever.

This time Addmotor Wildtan M-5600 features 1000W Mid-Drive Motor which is built for hunting and rugged terrain. Bafang BBSHD 1000W motor has a maximum torque of 160 N.m, will provide the rider with great explosive force when starting the system. Highly strong and efficient, this motor greatly enhances riding joy and is suitable for mountain bikes and sand bikes which are the favorites of riders who love challenges as well as transport bikes.

The M-5600 features a broad, rugged 6061 ARC Aluminum Alloy frame that can easily carry people as well as their gear. Integrated into the frame is the hunter bike's 17.5Ah Panasonic battery with USB charging port, which easily delivers 50-60 miles on a full charge.

The Wildtan M-5600's hunting-specific build sort of makes it the ultimate e-bike for any condition. It works on roads as remarkably as it does off-road, and on most inclines too. Built with a knob that lets riders control dampening on their suspension, the Wildtan M-5600 gives riders the ability to adjust riding smoothness too, just by tightening or loosening their suspension based on the kind of road you're on. Up to 120mm of travel on the front fork suspension means even the harshest or rockiest of terrains are relatively easy to ride on.

The e-bike also features a Shimano thumb gear-shifter for up to 9 gears, allowing riders to take the bike to speeds of up to 30mph. Besides, 5 levels Pedal Assist System makes each pedal stroke suddenly seem a little easier. If riders want to free their legs, a throttle on the right handlebar that lets them moving without pedaling.

So needless to say that it works pretty well in ALL sorts of situations, by virtue of its design. Although a tiger is at its best when it's out in the wild, if people know what I mean! Either which way, the Addmotor Wildtan M-5600 is built to be a performance e-bike, that can get riders from A to B with ease, without noise, and if people opt for that camo paint job, without being spotted too!

There will be a rare early bird discount of 50% off starting on July 1st. Catch the discount, don't lose it!

Since founded in 2011, Addmotor has been obsessed with technological innovation and pursuing perfection in the field of electric bicycle. We have spent years perfecting, tweaking and designing our electric bikes to suit the diverse needs and lives of our customers who could enjoy the fun of electric bikes with high cost performance.

Media contact

Company Name: ADDMOTOR TECH

Address: 4467 Rowland Ave. El Monte, CA 91731

Contact Person: Ling

Email: PR@addmotor.com

Tele: 888-660-0868

Website: https://www.addmotor.com

SOURCE: ADDMOTOR TECH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595896/To-Conquer-All-Terrains--Addmotor-Releases-1000W-Mid-Drive-Electric-Bike