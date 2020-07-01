Cell Separation Technology Market to Clock CAGR of ~ 12% From 2019 to 2027, Stem Cell Research to Account for Colossal Revenue Streams, Notes TMR

- Utilization of New Microfluidics Platforms Pave Way for New Diagnostic and Therapeutic in Cell Separation Techniques, an Example is Cancer Research; Cell Separation Technology Market to Reach US$ 13.6 Bn by 2027-end

- Stem Cell Research to Increasingly Harness Capabilities of New Array of Cell Separators and Sorters to Overcome Limitations of Existing Cell Separation Technology

ALBANY, New York, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industries in life sciences utilize an array of cell separation and sorting technologies for developing better disease diagnostics and therapeutics for a wide range of diseases. Strides in the cell separation technology market have been spurred by rapidly growing number of studies in gene therapies.

Advances in microfluidics are expanding options for cell biologists looking for new techniques in cell separation technology market. Incorporation of laser capture micro dissection and buoyancy-activated cell sorting will likely expand avenues for cancer patients and unlock encouraging prospects for stem cell researchers, opine analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The vast growth revenue potential is evident in the valuation of the cell separation technology market. In 2018, it reached ~US$ 5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to climb to ~US$ 13.6 Bn, representing CAGR of ~ 12% during 2019-2027.

Key Findings of Cell Separation Technology Report

Of all the application segments in the cell separation technology market, stem cell research led in 2018; opportunities to thrive on back of rapidly growing clinical research in regenerative medicine

led in 2018; opportunities to thrive on back of rapidly growing clinical research in regenerative medicine Of the various end users, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies led in 2018; demand for cutting-edge cell separation techniques for drug making drive growth

led in 2018; demand for cutting-edge cell separation techniques for drug making drive growth Of all the key regional markets, North America held the top share in 2018; this is trailed by Europe market

held the top share in 2018; this is trailed by market Asia Pacific cell separation technology market to expand at remarkably high growth rate during 2019-2027; stem cell and cancer to impart marked momentum

cell separation technology market to expand at remarkably high growth rate during 2019-2027; stem cell and cancer to impart marked momentum Landscape has been highly competitive; players in cell separation technology market jostle for unveiling novel techniques and platforms

Explore 191 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Cell Separation Technology Market (Technology Type: Immunomagnetic Cell Separation, Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting, Density Gradient Centrifugation, Microfluidic Cell Separation, and Others; Application: Stem Cell Research, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer Research, and Others; End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1925

Cell Separation Technology Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Cell biologists constantly strive to gain access to cutting-edge cell sorter technologies for meeting the needs of clinical trials gene therapies. An increased impetus has come from the role of cell-based research in management of chronic diseases and cancer.

Over the past four decades, significant numbers of microfluidics have gained commercialization in cell sorting technologies, underpinning the rising revenue potential in cell separation technology market.

Strides in contemporary cell separation techniques expand the technological capabilities of end users in cell separation technology market. Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting (FACS) technology is a case in point.

The utilization of modern cell separation technologies, such as novel micro fluids, in cancer research is boosting the market. A case in point is their use in the detection of circulating tumor cells

Cell Separation Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics

The cell separation technology market is increasingly competitive with proliferating use of cell sorter techniques in biotechnology and drug making industry. However, the presence of a large players make the landscape consolidated. Of note, these well-entrenched players are trying to retain their prominence by constantly unveiling novel cell sorter platforms. On the other hand, rising demand for these platforms in biotech industry of developing economies has gained momentum recently by various government initiatives.

Synergistic partnerships in microfluidics will shape the future contours of the cell separation technology market, as their efforts will set the pace of commercialization of next-generation cell sorter platforms.

Cell Separation Technology Market: Regional Landscape

Among the various regions, North America has been a leading region for the global the cell separation technology market. The regional revenue streams have been invigorated by the adoption of various cell sorter platforms by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for cancer research and gene therapies.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific has shown a remarkable revenue prospects in recent years. Focus of private and public healthcare system in stem cell research has fueled the uptake of an array of cell separation techniques. Cell researchers in China and India are utilizing novel platforms.

Global Cell Separation Technology Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Immunomagnetic Cell Separation

Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Microfluidic Cell Separation

Others

By Application

Stem Cell Research

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cancer Research

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

