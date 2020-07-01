Iconic Brand Brings the Flavour of New York to Irish Restaurant Chain in Time for Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2020) - Nathan's Famous, Inc., (NASDAQ: NATH) the American tradition serving New York favourites for more than 100 years, and Eddie Rocket's, the Irish restaurant chain who has served customers since 1989 with rock-solid service and killer tunes, today announces their partnership to make Eddie Rocket's the home of Nathan's Famous hot dogs in Ireland. The partnership comes just in time as the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will be internationally broadcasted on ESPN on July 4 at 5 p.m. local time. The brand will be posting live updates on the contest via their instagram, Facebook and Twitter for those who wish to remain at home. Eddie Rocket's, which will re-open 30 of its locations this week, will feature a special offer that includes a 5-cent hot dog, the original price of a Nathan's Famous hot dog in 1916, with the purchase of a full-price dog for both dine-in and delivery.

"This partnership provides Nathan's with a unique opportunity of bringing Nathan's Famous hot dogs to Ireland for the first time in the brand's history," said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. "We are very excited to offer new customers the 100-year-old classic hot dog, and we are particularly excited to provide them the opportunity to enjoy Nathan's Famous classic hot dogs while watching the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4."

This partnership with Eddie Rocket's will bring two of Nathan's Famous hot dogs, the foot-long all-beef hot dog and a 75 gram, 6 3/4" skinless all-beef hot dog, to Ireland, bringing the brand's total availability to 12 countries around the world. Eddie Rocket's, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, has 41 total restaurants spanning across the country, all of which will offer Nathan's Famous hot dogs. Their mission is to serve food fresh, never frozen by using the best ingredients available. They also offer 100% Irish-beef hamburgers that are cooked to order.

"At Eddie Rocket's, we are thrilled to offer Nathan's Famous hot dogs at our Ireland locations," says Niall Fortune, Owner and Managing Director of Eddie Rocket's. "It is our pleasure to expand our menu and introduce the flavours of New York to all of our customers in Ireland, and we are looking forward to watching the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest with new and old customers alike."

The Eddie Rocket's locations that are re-opening include Charlestown, Clarehall, Walkinstown, 0'Connell Street, Blanchardstown, Citywest, Liffey Valley Donnybrook, Wexford Street, Dame Street, South Anne Street, Athlone, Arklow, Omni, Rathmines, Celbridge, Newbridge, Naas, Parnell Street, Drogheda, Stillorgan, Dundrum, Kilkenny, Navan, Tullamore, Mullingar, Lisburn, Belfast, Boucher and Waterford.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com.

To learn more about Eddie's Rockets, visit https://www.eddierockets.ie/.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 11 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Eddie's Rockets

Eddies Rocket's is an Irish restaurant chain serving up fresh never frozen 100% Irish beef hamburgers with the freshest ingredients. Opened in 1989, Eddies Rocket's has over 40 locations across Ireland and offers rock-solid service and killer tunes. Eddies Rocket's features a wide variety of menu options from hamburgers to Southern fried chicken tenders. For additional information about Eddies Rocket's, please visit our website at https://www.eddierockets.ie/

