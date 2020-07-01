Architecture firm partners with Scoro to drive agility in business processes

Scoro, the leading business management solution that helps organizations manage their entire workflow in a single place, today announces its partnership with Mallol Arquitectos, Central America's most prominent architecture firm. The partnership is an integral part of Mallol Arquitectos' digital transformation initiative, created to centralize and automate information within the business, and ultimately drive efficiency and productivity.

Founded in 1980 and known for its professionalism, experience and culture of innovation, Mallol Arquitectos has grown to employ over 200 professionals. With this growth comes the need to unify the way projects are managed by the team, with everything from finance, operations, human resources and the development of design being accessible in a single platform. Using Scoro's platform, Mallol Arquitectos is able to achieve this goal, streamlining originally complicated and time-consuming processes. As a result, the architecture firm is able to make better management decisions and be more strategic about project management, operations, human resources and finances.

"We're excited to implement the Scoro platform," explained Ignacio Mallol A., CEO, Mallol Arquitectos. "By connecting every part of our business, the platform provides us a holistic picture of our company, empowering us to eliminate what drains us from making progress and focus on more important things: innovation, customer service and quality design. It will help us become more effective, organized and automate a lot of time-consuming tasks. Scoro resolves a lot of internal communication blanks we have as a company and will bridge the gap to help us more easily implement new processes, technologies?. We want to keep cultivating our mindset of 'always seeking to do things better' and having our whole organization aligned using the same platform is the next step in doing so."

Key advantages Mallol Arquitectos expects to see from the partnership include:

The tracking of all project phases in real time

Control over workflow on a single platform

The addition of time-focused KPIs to measure individual and team productivity

Real-time dashboards customized according to hierarchy

Centralized and managed data to inform better business decisions

Clarity on the profitability of each project depending on the resources and time invested by the team

The ability to compare results versus baselines for each project

The ability to integrate project management with Finance (in association with Xero) and Human Resources (in association with Bamboo)

"It is fantastic to be working with Mallol Arquitectos to help drive their digital transformation," commented Fred Krieger, CEO and Founder of Scoro. "As the world increasingly becomes a more digital place and unusual circumstances drives remote working those that make the move to more automated processes are those who will thrive. But with change comes complexity, and we're proud to be able to streamline processes for our customers and cut the confusion. We look forward to a long and valuable partnership with the Mallol Arquitectos team."

About Scoro

Scoro is a business management platform which helps professional service companies manage their work more efficiently. Scoro has been listed in the Technology Fast 50 list by Deloitte, in the Inc. 5000 list, and has been selected as one of the top software companies in EMEA by G2.

About Mallol Arquitectos

Mallol is a Panama based multidisciplinary design company, embracing all aspects of architecture, having urbanism and interiors as its strongest fields. For its experience in great scale and diverse typology projects, Mallol is considered to be Panama's and Central America's most important architectural firm and is one of Latin America's biggest practices.

