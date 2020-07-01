Sveriges Riksbank: Special terms and conditions weekly extraordinary market operations

Special terms and conditions for weekly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity



The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:

The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.

Instrument:



Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and Conditions.

Auction:

















Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 Mondays between 1100 and 1130 hours.



For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 6 July 2020, between 1100 and 1130 hours.



Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the bid submission period.

Volume offered: Full allocation.

Interest:



Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.

Time of payment:

A maturity of 3 months. Time of repayment:

At 3 pm on the due date. Minimum requested amount:

SEK 50 million Allocation:

The total volume allocated will be published 1145 hours.



?Special terms and conditions for weekly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity?



