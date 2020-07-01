Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2020 | 16:29
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Special terms and conditions weekly extraordinary market operations

Special terms and conditions for weekly extraordinary market operations with three months maturity

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:
The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:

Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and Conditions.
Auction:








Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 Mondays between 1100 and 1130 hours.


For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 6 July 2020, between 1100 and 1130 hours.

Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the bid submission period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:

Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Time of payment:
A maturity of 3 months.
Time of repayment:
At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:
SEK 50 million
Allocation:
The total volume allocated will be published 1145 hours.

?Special terms and conditions for weekly extraordinary market operations with six months maturity?

The market operations are held in accordance with the Terms and Conditions for RIX and monetary policy instruments (Terms and Conditions) and under the following terms and conditions:

Circle of counterparties:The Riksbank's monetary policy counterparties.
Instrument:

Credit against eligible collateral according to the Terms and Conditions.
Auction:








Bids shall be submitted by telephone to +46-(0)8-696 6970 Mondays between 1100 and 1130 hours.

For the first auction bids are to be submitted on Monday, 6 July 2020 between 1100 and 1130 hours.

Bids submitted shall be confirmed by the bidder by e-mail to eol@riksbank.se (mailto:eol@riksbank.se) no later than 5 minutes after the end of the bid submission period.
Volume offered:Full allocation.
Interest:

Variable interest rate corresponding to the Riksbank's applicable repo rate.
Time of payment:A maturity of 6 months.
Time of repayment:At 3 pm on the due date.
Minimum requested amount:SEK 50 million
Allocation: The total volume allocated will be published 1145 hours.

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.