The Forte Village season restarts: safety at the centre for a 'free' holiday

ROME, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety and freedom. These the key words for a holiday during the time of the coronavirus. Due to this, Forte Village, the luxury resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia, has decided to add a unique strategy: tests for guests and employees at the entrance, controlled routes and a separate area for quarantine cases.

For its reopening for the 2020 season, the facility has in fact chosen to adopt a rigorous health protocol: all guests are given a serological test when they check-in. If someone tests positive, they are swabbed in real-time. "We want to assure guests that they are entering a true paradise on earth when the door to Forte Village opens. Our resort is a safe and healthy place, where the possibilities of infection are low," explained Lorenzo Giannuzzi, Managing Director and General Manager of the resort.

Also guaranteeing the total freedom of a holiday, in an exclusive location, are the natural features of the facility: 50 hectares of lush gardens and extensive beaches that offer added value to 'social distancing' requirements.

In addition, the countless activities and services offered by Forte, suitable for all types of customers, are distributed and managed so that customers can experience the area without limitations: restaurants, bars, fitness centre, sports academy, shops, beaches, swimming pools are able to meet the various needs and tastes of the whole family.

Maximum safety also applies to the spa, which is famous for its thalassotherapy pool, which is based on a protocol that provides for the use of marine mother water, or magnesium chloride, "which has known antiviral properties".

New in 2020, will be the arrival of Dr Ursula Jacobs, a specialist in the strengthening of the immune system. Another new entry, in the field of catering, will be the presence of chef Andrea Berton, in addition to the three Michelin starred chefs, Heinz Beck, Massimiliano Mascia and Rocco Iannone. "Life in the village has always been very rich and, this year, we have tried to maintain as many services as possible: sports academies, evening entertainment, shopping," explains the MD. "However, what characterises us is that our range of services, even at a high level, is affordable for the average customer."

Forte Village is much more than a brand, a resort or a destination: faithful to the motto 'your home away from home', the facility is able to guarantee a relaxing holiday, surrounded by the sea and the natural beauty of Sardinia, in complete safety.

www.fortevillageresort.com

For more information and for reservations 070 9218818 / holiday@fortevillage.com

Raffaella Zedda

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2998be4-f9d9-422b-aab8-1eca24ab1d40