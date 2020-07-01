50 Best Releases its First-ever E-Cookbook Featuring Recipes From the World's Top Chefs and Bartenders to Support the Global Hospitality Industry

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisation behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants has released its first ever e-cookbook, entitled Home Comforts: simple lockdown recipes from the world's best chefs and bartenders, featuring the meals that the world's most revered chefs are cooking for their families at home. Available for a $10/£8 minimum donation through the 50 Best Bid for Recovery donation site with immediate effect, the cookbook will raise funds to support the global hospitality community as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme announced earlier this year in partnership with founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

The cookbook contains 50 unique recipes from an equal balance of female and male chefs who have featured on recent 50 Best lists, alongside 25 cocktail pairings from bartenders behind The World's 50 Best Bars. The result is a collection of simple and delicious comfort food creations, from Tokyo to San Francisco, split into categories of vegetarian, fish and seafood, meat and dessert. Whether it's Alain Passard's inspired veg-led cookery, Daniela Soto-Innes' versatile mole, Manu Buffara's Sunday family favourite or Vicky Lau's brilliant bao, Home Comfortsoffers something to suit any amateur cook and every palate.

This initiative offers a means for every food-and-drink lover to help the cause of the hospitality sector in return for a very special collection of recipes and insights. The release of Home Comforts coincides with the impending 'Bid for Recovery' Auction of out-of-this-world gastronomic experiences and rare items. Bidding on the auction opens on 3rd July and closes on 12th July at www.50BestForRecovery.com.

50 Best is also launching the #50BestRateMyPlate Instagram challenge for food lovers to create, and post, dishes inspired by those in the Home Comforts recipe book. Every week for five weeks from 20th July, 50 Best will choose its favourite three #50BestRateMyPlate dishes and share these with its 1.1m followers, who will then vote on their preferred dish. The plate with the most votes during that week will become a finalist and win the chance to be judged by a panel of 50 Best chefs in late August. The winner will receive two VIP tickets to The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards event in Antwerp, Flanders in 2021.

Home Comforts has been created to give an insight into what 50 Best chefs have been cooking during lockdown, giving readers special access to the simple suppers they make at home, away from the polished plating in their restaurants. Anyone, anywhere in the world can donate, download a copy, and start cooking like a 50 Best chef, with ingredients easily sourced from supermarkets and local stores. With a balance of female and male chefs and bartenders, those participating reflect the gender parity that 50 Best promotes with its '50/50 is the new 50' campaign.

The funds raised will go towards providing direct and tangible financial relief for restaurants worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme. Independent restaurants and bars across the world will be able to apply for a direct grant in late July. Additional donations will be made to non-profit-organisations: Lee Initiative's Restaurant Reboot Relief Program and Black Urban Growers (US); Nosso Prato (Brazil); the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund (South Africa); Feed the Needy (India); Horeca Next (Belgium); Ambasciatori del Gusto (Italy); Chefs for Spain; Singapore Cocktail Bar Association; and the worldwide Social Gastronomy Movement. You can find out more about the fund distribution process and recipient non-profit organisations here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to have some of the world's leading chefs and bartenders come together and offer their favourite recipes for our first ever e-cookbook. Chefs who have featured on The World's 50 Best Restaurants lists are opening their kitchens and encouraging food lovers to recreate their best-loved dishes in the comfort of their own homes. We urge people to support us in raising as much money as possible for the global hospitality industry - and help give back to the restaurants and bars struggling around the world - with a minimum $10 or £8 donation.'

The 50 Best team continues to offer its heartfelt support to all those businesses and individuals suffering from the global pandemic. The organisation is hugely grateful to all those in the hospitality world who are dedicating their time and skill to help others, as well as to its partners. 50 Best is committed to using its platform to help fight for equality. The Black community has been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19. This fact will continue to help shape the distribution of funds in the 50 Best for Recovery campaign.

A selection of Home Comforts recipe previews are available by request. All details of the e-cookbook and auction will be available on the 50 Best for Recovery webpage, as well as via Instagram @TheWorlds50Best and Facebook @50BestRestaurants.

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's finest restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for global gastronomic trends. In 2020, The World's 50 Best Restaurants list will not be published; instead the organisation has pivoted to focus its energy and resources on supporting the hospitality community through its 50 Best for Recovery programme.

The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed Business Media. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the main sponsor and founding donor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna is the main partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best for Recovery, as well as founding donor of the 50 Best Recovery Fund. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Other partners

American Express - Official Credit Card Partner

Gin Mare - Official Gin Partner

Flor de Caña - Official Rum Partner

The Dalmore - Official Scotch Whisky Partner

illycaffè - Official Coffee Partner

Beronia - Official Wine Partner

Huîtres Amélie - Official Oyster Partner

Estrella Damm - Official Beer Partner

- Official Beer Partner Nude - Official Glassware Partner

Cinco Jotas - Official Ibérico Ham Partner

Press Contacts

Susie Dempsey (US) / Jamie Ley (UK)

Worlds50best@relevanceinternational.com

US: +1-212-257-1500, UK: +44-20-3868 8700

For media centre registration and access, please visit

https://www.theworlds50best.com/mediacentre/media-contacts

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1180297/50_Best_for_Recovery_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199054/Home_Comforts.jpg