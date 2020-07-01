Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for masks, gowns, gloves, and other protective gear has grown exponentially. To meet this demand for supplies, PPE manufacturing companies will need to reimagine their supply chains with a redoubled focus on agility, resilience, social responsibility, and humancentric needs," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a personal protective equipment manufacturer based out of the United States.

With the current unpredictability of the personal protective equipment market due to the COVID-19 outbreak the client faced inventory shortages. The client also faced challenges with aligning their production cycle with the patterns of patient demand and increasing frequency of the manufacturing process accordingly. Long-lead times caused difficulty in on-time delivery of products based on demand. Reverse logistics challenges, the lack of supply chain visibility, and highly manual processes resulted in increased costs throughout the supply chain for the personal protective equipment market client. To address these challenges the client aimed to secure their supply base and respond to customer needs faster. They also wanted to accurately forecast demand for supplies during the ongoing crisis, understand true risks to supply, and the ripple effect on quality, timeliness, and service delivery, as well as enhance visibility into supply levels. To achieve these objectives, the personal protective equipment market client approached Infiniti Research for their expertise in Demand Management Solutions

Our Approach:

Demand Management Solution to create transparency on the multitier supply chain by working closely with the manufacturing team.

to create transparency on the multitier supply chain by working closely with the manufacturing team. Optimizing production and distribution capacity, and understanding the impact of changing product demand using scenario planning.

and understanding the impact of changing product demand using scenario planning. Understanding Tier 1 supplier risks by gaining visibility into Tier 1 supplier inventory, warehouse, and order fulfillment status.

by gaining visibility into Tier 1 supplier inventory, warehouse, and order fulfillment status. Developing a holistic supply risk assessment model as a part of the demand management solution.

Business impact of the demand management solution for the personal protective equipment client:

Using the Infiniti Research demand management solution, the personal protective equipment market client created transparency on multitier supply chains. This was achieved by establishing a list of critical components, determining the origin of supply, and identifying alternative sources.

The personal protective equipment manufacturer was also able to:

Minimize overall cost to serve by 13%

Proactively respond to changing PPE demands

Leverage cost-effective, automate warehousing solutions and enhance visibility into inventory

Shift towards multiple micro-segmented, fit-for-purpose supply chains

