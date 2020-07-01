YITU Technology received ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification from BSI, becomes the first Chinese AI company to obtain it

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2020, YITU Technology, the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, received the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for its privacy information management system, becoming the first AI company in China to receive it.

To date, YITU has obtained a number of authoritative international standards certifications for information security and privacy protection, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013. ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is the world's strictest, widely accepted international certification for privacy information management systems (PIMS) that meet best practices outlined in regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR).

"With the rapid development of AI, the technology has seen in-depth application across numerous sectors and industry chains. The new normal that has been established in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic is bringing digitization and industrial transformation to the forefront of businesses. A true commitment to confronting data security risks is key to the promotion of a healthy and responsible attitude toward the future growth and development of AI," said Martin Zhang, Managing Director, BSI for Greater China. "The receipt of the ISO/IEC27701:2019 certification fully demonstrates YITU's ongoing commitment to protecting data privacy."

With the comprehensive and systematic standardization of ISO/IEC 27701: 2019, YITU has upgraded its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). The company includes a legal compliance unit responsible for protecting user privacy, an information security unit responsible for the management and technical implementation and involves human resource unit to enhance a culture of responsibility.

By sharing relevant insights and cases with industry and academia, YITU contributed in the writing of Chinese national standards such as requirements for the protection of biometric Information, voiceprint recognition data and other information security technologies, and participated in the preparation of national AI Security Standardization White Paper (2019 Edition) and AI Ethics and Risk Management Report (2020 Edition).

YITU's AI-empowered solutions have been rapidly adopted by hundreds of hospitals and organizations worldwide fighting against Covid-19 on the frontlines. The ability to quickly take up the challenge and responsibility can be ascribed to the company's commitment to complying with local laws and regulations and having made the protection of user privacy a top priority. By implementing policies and international standards, YITU has taken upon itself a leadership role in building a more standardized and trustworthy AI ecosystem, with the aim of building a safer, smarter and healthier world.

