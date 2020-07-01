LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB (publ) (the "Company") has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the delisting with effect from July 2, 2020. Please note that the last trading date is today, July 1. Short name: LSTH 001 --------------------------- ISIN: SE0009414634 --------------------------- Trading code: LSTH_001 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB