01.07.2020
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The "Company")

1 July 2020

Directorate Change

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Chris Legge as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2020. The Directors are very grateful to Chris for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last thirteen years.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

