Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change
London, July 1
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The "Company")
1 July 2020
Directorate Change
The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Chris Legge as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2020. The Directors are very grateful to Chris for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last thirteen years.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001