Wild Sky Media is a portfolio of female-focused, content brands - including CafeMom, Mom.com and LittleThings. The properties have extensive, cross-generational reach and offer engaging article and video content.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2020) - Progress Partners, a Boston and New York-based M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has advised Wild Sky Media on its sale to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM). The transaction was completed for $15 million in debt and 2.5 million shares of restricted common stock of Bright Mountain Media, Inc.





"The Wild Sky Media team has done an excellent job developing its brand, telling unique stories to a diverse group of parents through a digital portfolio that has become a leading voice in the space," said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media expects the Wild Sky portfolio of sites to become a key component of its end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform. "We truly appreciate the team at Progress Partners. Their knowledge of the media industry and respect for our brands enabled them to provide great advice and support during this process," said Emily Smith, CEO, Wild Sky Media.

The M&A advisory team from Progress Partners, which acted as financial advisor to Wild Sky Media in the transaction, was led by Senior Managing Director Chris Legg and Managing Director Gretchen Tibbits (formerly the President of LittleThings). Chris Legg reflected on the growth potential for Wild Sky Media from the transaction. "We are pleased for the entire Wild Sky Media team as they begin a new journey as part of the Bright Mountain Media collection of businesses. We are confident that adding the Wild Sky properties as key components of the Bright Mountain media platform will result in attention from and success in the advertising marketplace."

About Wild Sky Media

Wild Sky Media tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation, offering massive global reach through its hyper-engaging content and access to niche, multicultural audiences. Wild Sky Media brands include parenting and lifestyle brands such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas, reaching over 30 million unique and diverse users per month. To learn more, please visit https://www.wildskymedia.com/.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media's assets include the Bright Mountain, LLC ad network, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media) and 24 owned and/or managed websites. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes," and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., and the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Progress Partners

Progress Partners is a Boston and New York-based M&A boutique investment bank that works with emerging technology companies, with specialized efforts in the media, marketing and advertising sectors. Progress Partners works with buyers and sellers of high-growth companies to complete M&A transactions, raise debt or equity capital, as well as, develop and implement strategic growth plans. The firm's high standards of excellence, deep industry experience, extensive network, and entrepreneurial background give Progress Partners the ability to build and realize superior value for its clients. Securities offered by Applied Capital, LLC, member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit www.progresspartners.com for more information.

Contact:

Progress Partners

Gretchen Tibbits

GTibbits@progresspartners.com

