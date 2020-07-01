BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, June 29
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2020
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 April 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
1 July 2020
