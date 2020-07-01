Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange 01-Jul-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company will be withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business today, 01/07/2020 after having been suspended for six months in accordance with rule 75 of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers. Ecovista Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: EVTP ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 73075 EQS News ID: 1083713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2020 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)