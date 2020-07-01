Shares concerned: CARBIOS (ISIN code: FR0011648716)

Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB)announces that it has entered into a new liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF on June 12th, 2020, for a period of one year automatically renewable by tacit agreement. This agreement, which has taken effect in the evening on July 1st, 2020, concerns the Company's ordinary shares listed on Euronext Growth Paris, the trading platform on which transactions will be carried out under the terms of this contract (ISIN code: FR0011648716).

The liquidity agreement complies with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable since 1 January 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision

Half-year statement on the termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont:

The companies Carbios and Gilbert Dupont terminated the liquidity contract agreement dated December 2, 2016. This termination became effective in the evening on June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the following assets were held by the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

151,529.34

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,429

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,546

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 120,564 shares for 1,345,450.71

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 124,346 shares for 1,423,936.55

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

5,830 shares

73,043.50

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,005

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,010

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 94,585 shares for 688,251.51

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 98,500 shares for 716,753.48

For the record, it is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

15,016 shares

38,779.55

For the purpose of implementing the new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

2,048 shares transferred from the previous liquidity contract

151,529.34 transferred from the previous liquidity contract

It is further specified that, the situations or conditions leading to the suspension of the liquidity agreement, in addition to those referred to in article 5 of the AMF Decision, are as follows:

Suspension of the liquidity agreement: In the event of a request in that respect of the Company for a period determined by the Company.

Termination of the liquidity agreement: The agreement may be terminated by the Company, at anytime without notice, and by the Liquidity provider, with one month's notice, under the closing conditions of the liquidity account, such as detailed in Article 14 of the liquidity agreement. The agreement may also be terminated by the Investment Service Provider, when the Liquidity provider contract linking the investment provider to Euronext Paris is terminated.

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These innovations, a world first, optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

