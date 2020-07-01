Anzeige
WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 Ticker-Symbol: 3FS 
Frankfurt
01.07.20
08:07 Uhr
19,100 Euro
+0,200
+1,06 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
01.07.2020 | 18:12
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Grenoble, France, July 1st, 2020 - On June 30, 2020 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:

  • 7,700 shares,
  • Cash balance: €178,445.95

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY41,110 shares €786,255.25776 transactions
SELL40,154 shares €770,120.76785 transactions


As a reminder, on December 31, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were:

  • - 6,744 shares,
  • - Cash balance: €194,580.44

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:

  • - 0 shares,
  • - Cash balance: €250,000.00

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.

CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79		MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92


APPENDICE H1 2020

BuySell
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR		Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR
TOTAL77641 110786 255,2578540 154770 120,76
02/01/20200132526861,46097120395,27
03/01/202083517121,68759812194,18
06/01/20201494218916,96124248614,92
07/01/20201356712273,6830104922498,11
08/01/20201155512448,981050511440,88
09/01/202014106824511,671456913117,38
10/01/2020949311085,99143908836,39
13/01/2020114259569,911503390
14/01/20201050711119,1211673674
15/01/20201571415054,6221302770
16/01/202024159531497,952274625,81
17/01/202051753295,7991833472
20/01/20201366012337,9721502850
21/01/20202100184024106220365,97
22/01/20201173714361,41159711738,99
23/01/202000033268556336,13
24/01/2020951510788,4872715694,2
27/01/202019144329734,6973415317,11
28/01/20201176115371,59113958048,01
29/01/202032044109,2982945963
30/01/20201176915314,0241753524,75
31/01/20201269513566,47112545020,01
03/02/20201359011339,33000
04/02/202052504692,563356326,24
05/02/202000026154029974,56
06/02/202031352827,991299220886,06
07/02/2020124218772,873918269,88
10/02/2020000104108915,98
11/02/2020754111862,071157812739,99
12/02/20201278517262,0719111424833,85
13/02/202073507715,02000
14/02/202075101109553607887,49
17/02/202032154708,5142806168,01
18/02/2020124459564,525611309,4
19/02/20201368414307,0261553296,11
20/02/202093447012,4121107622357,45
21/02/202074028353,641903976
24/02/2020114438962,82000
25/02/20201254410531,344558845,38
26/02/20201283015703,27000
27/02/202032935415,3432514668,6
28/02/2020133706428,2382173780,51
02/03/202019158,851359811007,09
03/03/202052935737,35854210484,01
04/03/202053506639,9941502850
05/03/202083606737,26000
06/03/2020143716776,09225460
09/03/202072674413,9432654547
10/03/2020415025401651124,5
11/03/202064517456,2542804742,7
12/03/202071953020,49000
13/03/2020490126681602498
16/03/20202130180351852676,54
17/03/20206921220,5240634
18/03/20203100135061452083
19/03/2020380116051372130,6
20/03/20202881391,6000
23/03/202031271962,15000
24/03/20204781197,362153355,51
25/03/2020395149462764396,05
26/03/202062734270,51102634195,64
27/03/2020346731,4000
30/03/2020145418392,42867611016,37
31/03/20203125204571802966,99
01/04/202031231955,7000
02/04/202011231943,441352141,51
03/04/202000026127122009,65
06/04/202021111892,5585158913
07/04/202074688010,76235607,25
08/04/202000082694654
09/04/202053505986,26000
10/04/2020000000
13/04/2020000000
14/04/202031372315,3235595
15/04/202032233742,731502559,75
16/04/202013035105,5551622745,2
17/04/202015084575228963,63
20/04/2020124717939,461365711285,03
21/04/20201584914775,83000
22/04/20203631057,521502537,51
23/04/2020103946527,61631058,4
24/04/202000011001640
27/04/2020000113485682,39
28/04/202061272060,595729434,8
29/04/202052684327,7000
30/04/202015080571712772,05
01/05/2020000000
04/05/20203100161551582565,4
05/05/2020150817,544327308,4
06/05/202052073548,2931652853
07/05/20201120208841452541,5
08/05/202053035300,14312211,2
11/05/2020128050541373313258,87
12/05/20203581061,452204048
13/05/202004548228,8902604738,01
14/05/202052895282,14000
15/05/202021502737,545049249
18/05/202062294147,5141081971,9
19/05/202061402508,3000
20/05/2020353946,131372459,15
21/05/202024071811001800
22/05/202075249219,4121252212,5
25/05/202094748239,0263195573,19
26/05/202041402435,01149862,4
27/05/20201671612326,37000
28/05/20201100170041602725,5
29/05/202031001712,542764761,61
01/06/202042955041,7693726397,28
02/06/202018140,452374197,46
03/06/20201100177094518081,2
04/06/202063205766,2463917094,15
05/06/20201784614736,4731001797,5
08/06/202073866648,23559510328,49
09/06/202051412457,511733036,15
10/06/202041302265,552614565,44
11/06/202092804852,9974908631,99
12/06/202061813196,9531402485,99
15/06/2020113145495,412470,4
16/06/202052534415,942941645
17/06/202051141990,6541162055,6
18/06/202000084658222,27
19/06/202064017071,8442634701,7
22/06/202000094117383,98
23/06/20201508951881315134,48
24/06/202032544983,4104308494,01
25/06/202022655193,7921001977,5
26/06/202081252470,54911806,7
29/06/20201279115416,8332374650,56
30/06/202031552970,572755333,49
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJqdZ8maZpiZmWtpaZ5tbGNnmGiUk2fHl2PHl2WbZZ2XaGuWmW5mmsiWZm9llW5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64099-cp_kalray_liquidity-contract_30.06.2020_en_v1.pdf

