Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905394 ISIN: US6536561086 Ticker-Symbol: NSY 
Tradegate
30.06.20
14:38 Uhr
166,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,00169,0019:36
166,00169,0019:36
Actusnews Wire
01.07.2020 | 19:12
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: AMINE GOUIRI TRANSFERRED TO OGC NICE

Lyon, 1 July 2020


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Amine Gouiri to OGC Nice for €7 million plus an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

The club thanks Amine for the spirit, commitment and professionalism he has shown since he joined the OL Academy at the age of 13 and then the professional group in 2017.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Amine every success for the continuation of his career at OGC Nice.


In addition, Yann Kitala has been transferred to FC Sochaux for €0.3 million plus incentives of up to €0.5 million and an earn-out of 35% of the capital gain on any future transfer.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW1racmYlprImXKcZJuYb2NmnJqSmpPFm2nHyZeda5vImJuWlW5lbZqdZm9llmVs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64106-olg-010720-transfert-gouiri_gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
NICE LTD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.