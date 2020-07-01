OL GROUPE: AMINE GOUIRI TRANSFERRED TO OGC NICE

Lyon, 1 July 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Amine Gouiri to OGC Nice for €7 million plus an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

The club thanks Amine for the spirit, commitment and professionalism he has shown since he joined the OL Academy at the age of 13 and then the professional group in 2017.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Amine every success for the continuation of his career at OGC Nice.



In addition, Yann Kitala has been transferred to FC Sochaux for €0.3 million plus incentives of up to €0.5 million and an earn-out of 35% of the capital gain on any future transfer.





