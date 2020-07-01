Cyient Launches Empowering Tomorrow Together

The move brings together all sustainability and CSR initiatives of the company under one umbrella and aims to build synergies, optimize resources, and maximize impact of the Cyient Foundation outreach programs

HYDERABAD, India, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced the launch of its "Empowering Tomorrow Together" initiative. This move consolidates Cyient's position as purpose-driven brand and will expand the impact of the Cyient Foundation's outreach programs by leveraging synergies, optimizing resources, and ensuring maximum impact across all sustainability and CSR focus areas.

Aligned with Cyient's corporate brand promise of "Designing Tomorrow Together," this program is rooted in the need to build lasting relationships and empowering stakeholders to make a difference. Empowering Tomorrow Together will cover activities under four focus areas: education, digital literacy, social innovation, and community development.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman and Founder, Cyient, said, "At Cyient, we believe that the true measure of progress for an organization is the positive impact it has on the society and community within which it exists. For the last 18 years, the Cyient Foundation has pursued long-term sustainable community development by providing high-quality education and healthcare programs and driving environment-focused projects. By bringing all our initiatives under the 'Empowering Tomorrow Together' credo, we hope to expand our potential to create impact and truly empower local communities by touching more lives in the days and years to come."

Commenting on the development, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient, said, "Cyient has been taking purposeful steps toward creating lasting change for all its stakeholders. From our CSR philosophy that impacts the society at large to our Diversity and Inclusion principles of creating a collaborative workplace that supports diverse thinking and inspires people to reach their potential-we are committed to the philosophy of Empowering Tomorrow Together."

During FY20, the company spent over INR 8 crore on its CSR programs exceeding the minimum 2% spend mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

For more information on Empowering Tomorrow Together, please visit https://cyient.today/3eJHEhX

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Media Relations

Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa

Mobile: +91 9701834446

Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1199135/Cyient_Executive_Chairman_and_Founder.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg