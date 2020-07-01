MPS Limited (MPS), a leading provider of content, learning, and platform solutions, has announced today that they have completed the acquisition of HighWire Press. HighWire has long been an industry thought leader and has championed many of the digital standards and initiatives that have shaped modern scholarly publishing.

MPS and HighWire share an ethos of embedding flexibility into publishing solutions through strategic partner programs and have grown and evolved their respective businesses organically, through third-party integrations, and selective acquisitions.

The combination presents a significant opportunity for MPS' and Highwire's customers. Increased resources, more comprehensive platform offerings, and a broader partner and distribution network are just some of the benefits.

"The acquisition of HighWire further deepens our commitment to the Academic/STM community, whom we were founded to serve back in 1970," said Rahul Arora, CEO and Managing Director of MPS Limited. "We will further invest, build, and grow HighWire to advance global discovery, research, and innovation, which aligns with our overarching mission of Making Learning Smarter

"In the year that HighWire celebrates its 25th anniversary and MPS its 50th, we are excited to draw upon that wealth of knowledge to continue to shape the future of digital content," said Tim Bacci, CEO of HighWire. "There is clear alignment with our core company values, and we are looking forward to leveraging the synergies as a result of our collective product suites that will prove beneficial to customers."

About MPS Limited

MPS was established as a subsidiary of Macmillan Limited in 1970 to change the way the world learns. After a change of majority stake in 2011-12 and with an entrepreneurial mindset, MPS developed significant momentum as a result of consistent reinvestment in the business and six acquisitions in six years; the first five were acquisitions of scale while the sixth was an acquisition of scope.

MPS now provides platform, learning, and content solutions and is a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, and content aggregators. MPS is listed on major Indian stock exchanges; nearly 2,500 associates power MPS across seven development centers in India, two subsidiaries in Europe, and five client offices in the US. MPS has been at the forefront of market changes, introducing new ways of learning and driving impact from each learning experience through engaging content and advanced platforms.

About HighWire

HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 25th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.

