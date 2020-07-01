Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce a series of leadership changes and promotions in its London and Munich offices, effective immediately. Roderic Pagel has been appointed managing partner of the firm's Munich office and Volker Kullmann has joined Sidley's Executive Committee. In London, senior associates Jason Menzies and Adam Runcorn have been voted into the partnership.

"We want to thank Roderic for his willingness to lead our Munich office during this time of change," said Mike Schmidtberger, chair of Sidley's Executive Committee. "He is a stellar lawyer and shares our vision for continued growth in this important market. Volker also has our thanks for assuming a role on our Executive Committee. Both Roderic and Volker are valued members of the firm and we look forward to their many contributions in these new roles."

Dr. Pagel is a partner in the firm's Tax practice. He advises national and international clients on German and international tax matters, with a particular focus on the structuring of private equity and M&A deals and restructuring transactions, as well as fund structuring. Mr. Kullmann is a partner in Sidley's Private Equity practice with a focus on leveraged buyout and M&A transactions, and corporate finance. He represents clients in complex national and international transactions.

New partners Mr. Menzies and Mr. Runcorn have quickly established themselves as trusted client advisers and have become integral members of Sidley's private equity team. Mr. Menzies focuses on UK and international tax planning and advising clients in the context of cross-border private equity and M&A transactions and private fund structuring. Mr. Runcorn advises clients in all types of private equity deals and leveraged buyouts including strategic mergers, acquisitions and divestures, joint ventures, equity growth investments, and equity and debt restructuring.

"When we have standout lawyers like Jason and Adam, it is our pleasure to recognize them with a well-deserved promotion," said Larry Barden, chair of Sidley's Management Committee. "Their election to the partnership is a reflection of their legal talent and ability to provide clients with the highest level of service. Their proven track record of stellar client work and commitment to collegiality and teamwork will serve us well as we continue efforts to strategically build out our private equity capabilities."

"I am proud and honored to have the opportunity to serve Sidley in a leadership capacity on the Executive Committee," said Mr. Kullmann. "Sidley is a firm committed to our talented practices in Europe. I share firm leadership's vision to continue to build on our deeply experienced and very active teams in London, Munich and the U.S., to serve and expand our wide range of clients."

