Robotic Surgery: IDTechEx Research Identifies Catheter Navigation as the Fastest Growing Sector

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx reports that the robotic surgery market will reach over $12 billion by 2030. Within this industry, catheter navigation is an emerging, but lesser known application, that is rapidly gaining traction. IDTechEx's findings are detailed in the recently published report "Innovations in Robotic Surgery 2020-2030: Technologies, Players & Markets".

Catheters are widely used to conduct an intervention within the blood vessels or airways. These procedures can be very long, sometimes several hours, and the guidewires require a high level of expertise to be successfully navigated through the vasculature's tortuous circuitry.

Robotic systems for catheter navigation may eliminate the need to manually push the wire, which could greatly improve patient outcomes by increasing the speed and efficiency of the intervention. In time, the idea is to enable telerobotic surgery. Surgeons would be able to operate the wire remotely to rapidly treat patients in isolated areas, thus accelerating time to treatment and improving patient outcomes.

While some guidewires are steered using robotic mechanisms, an approach is being explored to passively steer the catheter. This involves the use of magnetic forces to draw the tip of the catheter or endoscope in a particular direction. The catheter or endoscope has a miniature magnet at its tip which responds to the pull of the external magnet. Magnetic steering is generating a lot of interest from developers and investors alike as it provides the surgeon with a higher level of control of the instrument, offers a wider range of motion and allows rapid changes of direction.

The robotic catheter navigation market has the fastest growth rate in the entire robotic surgery industry and is forecast to grow at 9.95% CAGR in the next decade. The growth is primarily due to the entry of large companies into this sector, which demonstrates the high level of interest in this sector of robotic surgery. IDTechEx predicts that robotic platforms for the navigation of catheters will continue to establish themselves in hospitals in the coming years. Unlike many surgical robots, the value of which is still under debate, they are proven to improve clinical outcomes by reducing the need for follow-up procedures and accelerating patient recovery.

IDTechEx's findings are not restricted to robotic catheter navigation and cover the entire robotic surgery industry. The report breaks down the market landscape and emerging technologies. To obtain market forecasts and information on the latest trends and technologies in the field of robotic surgery, please refer to the IDTechEx report "Innovations in Robotic Surgery 2020-2030: Technologies, Players & Markets".

