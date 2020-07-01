OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that June 2020 total cleared contract volume was 693,042,180 contracts, the U.S. equity options industry's highest month ever up 80.7 percent from June 2019 volume and beating the previous record of 670,646,998 cleared contracts set in March 2020 by 3.34 percent. Three trading days in June landed within the top five trading days on record, with Friday, June 11 clearing 48,039,191 contracts the second highest cleared contract volume day in OCC's history.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005934/en/
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 688,544,510, up 82.2 percent from 377,890,573 contracts in June 2019. Equity options volume was 651,089,358 contracts, up 91 percent from June 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 245,472,882, a 69.7 percent increase compared to June 2019. Index options volume was 37,455,152, a 1.1 percent increase from June 2019.
Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,497,670, a 19.5 percent decrease from June 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 279,362 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in June 2020 was $76,216,532,318.42, an 8.19 percent decrease compared to June 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 16.44 percent in new loans from June 2019 with 124,083 transactions last month.
For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
June 2020 Total
June 2019 Total
June Total
YTD Avg Daily
YTD Avg Daily
% Change
2019
Equity
651,089,358
340,857,459
91.0%
25,992,438
17,329,032
50.0%
Index
37,455,152
37,033,114
1.1%
2,137,212
1,904,846
12.2%
Total
688,544,510
377,890,573
82.2%
28,129,650
19,233,878
46.3%
Futures
4,497,670
5,584,194
-19.5%
279,362
305,435
-8.5%
Total
693,042,180
383,474,767
80.7%
28,409,012
19,539,313
45.4%
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005934/en/
Contacts:
Michael Shore
312-322-1150
mshore@theocc.com