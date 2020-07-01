OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that June 2020 total cleared contract volume was 693,042,180 contracts, the U.S. equity options industry's highest month ever up 80.7 percent from June 2019 volume and beating the previous record of 670,646,998 cleared contracts set in March 2020 by 3.34 percent. Three trading days in June landed within the top five trading days on record, with Friday, June 11 clearing 48,039,191 contracts the second highest cleared contract volume day in OCC's history.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 688,544,510, up 82.2 percent from 377,890,573 contracts in June 2019. Equity options volume was 651,089,358 contracts, up 91 percent from June 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 245,472,882, a 69.7 percent increase compared to June 2019. Index options volume was 37,455,152, a 1.1 percent increase from June 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,497,670, a 19.5 percent decrease from June 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 279,362 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in June 2020 was $76,216,532,318.42, an 8.19 percent decrease compared to June 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 16.44 percent in new loans from June 2019 with 124,083 transactions last month.

June 2020 Total

Contract Volume June 2019 Total

Contract Volume June Total

Contract

Change

vs

2019 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract 2019 % Change

vs 2019 Equity

Options 651,089,358 340,857,459 91.0% 25,992,438 17,329,032 50.0% Index

Options 37,455,152 37,033,114 1.1% 2,137,212 1,904,846 12.2% Total

Options 688,544,510 377,890,573 82.2% 28,129,650 19,233,878 46.3% Futures 4,497,670 5,584,194 -19.5% 279,362 305,435 -8.5% Total

Volume 693,042,180 383,474,767 80.7% 28,409,012 19,539,313 45.4%

About OCC

