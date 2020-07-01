HEVC Advance Announces Royalty Rates to Remain at Current Levels

Caps will also remain unchanged for HEVC Advance Licensees in the program before 2021

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that the current royalty rates offered by its HEVC/H.265 Pool License will remain unchanged for its next five-year term, beginning January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025 (the "First Renewal Term").

HEVC Advance also announced that the Category and Enterprise Caps will increase by 20% beginning on January 1, 2021, but those increases will be suspended through the end of the First Renewal Term for all Licensees in the program by December 31, 2020, and that remain in good-standing.

"We are very pleased that our Licensors have decided to maintain existing royalty rates and caps for those companies that are meeting their IP obligations," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "This decision of our Licensors is especially note-worthy considering the overwhelming success of the HEVC Advance pool in consolidating HEVC patent owners - with now 29 Licensors and ~11,000 essential patents as compared to our launch in 2016 with 6 Licensors and ~500 essential patents - all with no increase in royalty rates!"

HEVC Advance reminds any holders of HEVC Standard Essential Patents that are not yet Licensors in the HEVC Advance Pool that incentives in the form of increased patent points are still available for patents submitted and determined to be essential by December 31, 2020. For further information please contact HEVC Advance at licensing@hevcadvance.com.

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

