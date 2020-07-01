Technavio has been monitoring the household water softener system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kinetico Inc., Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The innovation and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Innovation and product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Household Water Softener System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Household Water Softener System Market is segmented as below:

Product Ion-exchange Salt-free

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America

Distribution Channel Offline Online



Household Water Softener System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our household water softener system market report covers the following areas:

Household Water Softener System Market Size

Household Water Softener System Market Trends

Household Water Softener System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising adoption of home automation to supplement Wi-Fi enabled water softener systems as one of the prime reasons driving the household water softener system market growth during the next few years.

Household Water Softener System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the household water softener system market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kinetico Inc., Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household water softener system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Household Water Softener System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist household water softener system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household water softener system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household water softener system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water softener system market vendors

